Sport

06th Sep 2025

Viktor Gyokeres ‘summoned to court as a witness for trial in Sweden’

Sammi Minion

He may miss Premier League games

Arsenal’s big money striker signing Viktor Gyokeres may see his start to life in North London seriously disrupted by an ongoing court case in his home nation of Sweden, per a report in today’s edition of The Mail.

The £52 million centre forward joined the Gunners from Sporting Lisbon in July and has already scored two Premier League goals in three games for Arsenal.

Despite strengthening in depth this summer, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad are currently ongoing a mini injury crisis and had to play at Anfield last Sunday without all three of William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Liverpool due to a Dominic Szobaslai wonderstrike in the 82nd minute.

As Arteta aims to make up on that lost ground to last season’s champions over the next few months, he may have to do so — for at least a couple of games — without Swedish superstriker Gyokeres, who has been dragged into a high-profile court case in Sweden.

Earlier this year, one of Gyokeres’ representatives, named Hasan Cetinkaya, opened a defamation lawsuit into the Swedish publications Fotboll Sthlm and Expressen, over an allegation that Cetinkaya and his agency (HCM Sports Management) had ties to criminal gangs.

Cetinkaya, who is the biggest agent in Swedish football, has previously dismissed allegations, saying: “I have grown organically, reaching levels no Swedish agent has ever reached, without any influence or support from criminals.”

As part of the proceedings Gyokeres has been called as a witness in the defamation case and will likely have to attend a Stockholm District Court at some point in early 2026 to testify about one of his childhood friends.

While Gyokeres is not accused of any wrongdoing or illegal activity, Cetinkaya’s lawyer has confirmed the Arsenal player will be involved in the case, saying: “He has been called as a witness in the case regarding the circumstances described in the evidence.”

The trial is currently scheduled for February 4-11 next year which clashes with two of Arsenal’s Premier League games.

If Gyokeres is made to attend the full trial he would miss Arsenal’s games against Sunderland at home and Brentford away.

The player is yet to comment on the situation.

Topics:

Arsenal,Football,Gyokeres,Sport

