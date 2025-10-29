US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

The club are looking for new ownership following being placed into administration.

A US-based billionaire investor in sports such as baseball, ice hockey and music is among the main candidates to buy Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report from Telegraph Sport.

John McEvoy, the potential investor, has a minority stake in huge talent management firm Various Artists, which includes Sheffield outfit Reverend and the Makers.

Sources of Telegraph Sport believe that the lead singer of the band – Jon McClure – has been consulted regarding a move.

McEvoy holds minority stakes in US National Hockey League team Nashville Predators and MLB outfit Colorado Rockies already.

Previously considering a move to buy Coventry City before abandoning the idea in 2022, it is believed that he has been weighing up a move for Wednesday for months.

After administration hit The Owls on Friday, there has not been a shortage of suitors, despite the club’s 12-point deduction, with other potential investors in the club also named.

Former owner of Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, it also said to be ‘monitoring the situation’ at the South Yorkshire club.