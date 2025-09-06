Update issued on Luis Enrique after he was rushed to hospital following cycling accident

PSG’s next game is just eight days away

Two time Champions League-winning manager Luis Enrique is set undergo surgery after he sustained a serious injury in a bike crash on Friday.

The 55-year-old PSG coach led the French superclub to their maiden UCL triumph last season.

His side beat all of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa before thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Enrique is best known as the last manager to win the Champions League with Barcelona.

He coached the legendary ‘MSN’ side of 2014/15, who gained the nickname because of an attack that was spearheaded by Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Luis Suarez.

As well as being a world-leading football coach, Enrique is also a cycling enthusiast and it was while on two wheels that his injury was sustained.

News of the crash has been confirmed by PSG who also announced that Enrique has broken his collarbone.

The club’s statement reads: “Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone.

“The club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course.”

PSG will hope Luis Enrique can recover in time for their Ligue 1 clash with Lens on 14 September.

The Parisians begin their Champions League title defence at home to Italian side Atalanta just three days later.