UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

UEFA have issued a stark response to criticism over the handling of Barnabas Varga’s injury last night.

Whilst insisting that there was no delay in treatment, players and fans were on the other hand left furious at the speed in which the medical team reacted to the horrific collision.

Hungary striker Varga was stretchered off in the 68th and has since been described as in a ‘stable condition’.

When the incident first occurred, manager Marco Rossi appeared to be angrily screaming at the stretcher carriers for not getting onto the field of play in a timely manner.

Uefa responded in a statement: “With regards to the medical intervention following the head injury suffered by Barnabas Varga of Hungary, we would like to clarify that the intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures.

“The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital.

“The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures. There was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to the player.”

Dominik Szoboszlai left upset at medical staff

Hungary’s captain Dominik Szoboszlai was also left furious with the time in which the medical staff came on to the pitch last night in a post-match interview.

During the game, Szoboszlai was one of several Hungary players deeply distressed with the situation and in tears.

Speaking after the game to Magenta TV, he stated:

‘I was shocked myself, I tried to put him on his side, which is actually the best thing you can do in situations like this. He couldn’t get enough air.

‘I have no idea what the protocol is, whether people are not allowed to run onto the pitch if we need help.’

When questioned whether he believed the response was not fast enough, the Liverpool midfielder added: ‘I don’t think so.

‘You could see that it’s a huge problem. Everyone was running, I was running – these things add up to seconds.

‘It’s not my decision, but we have to change something about it. We have to do it faster, much faster. Everyone knows that seconds add up.’