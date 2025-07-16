Search icon

16th Jul 2025

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Sammi Minion

They’ve made their decision

European football’s governing body UEFA have banned a club from competing in any of its competitions for the next decade after they were found guilty of match-fixing. 

The length of the ban is completely unprecedented in the history of European football and will see the team banned until the conclusion of the 2034/35 season, speaking volumes to the seriousness of the offence.

Montenegrin side FC Arsenal Tivat competed in the 2023/24 UEFA Conference League and have been sanctioned on the basis of one of their qualifying matches against Armenian team Alaskert FC in July 2023.

Arsenal Tivat, who have no relation to the North London side with a similar name, lost the tie 7-2 overall after losing the second leg 6-1. 

The scale of the second-leg defeat came as a shock since the Montenigrins had drawn the first game 1-1. 

The ban has been confirmed by the Montenegrin Football Association. 

A statement reads: “The charges against FK Arsenal Tivat relate to the general principles of conduct under Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code and the integrity of matches and competitions (match fixing) under Article 12 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code.

“The decision of the CEDB in the case of FK Arsenal Tivat is a fine of €500,000 and the exclusion of FK Arsenal Tivat from participating in UEFA club competitions for ten years (i.e. up to and including the 2034/35 season) for breaching Articles 11 and 12 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code.”

Beyond the seismic ban the club are facing, one of their players was also sanctioned. 

Nikola Čelebić has been banned from all football-related activity for life. 

One of the match officials has been handed a 10-year ban.

