UEFA announce major change to Champions League ahead of draw

It’s a first in the tournament’s history

Later today a host of English clubs will find out their opponents for the upcoming Champions League’s opening ‘league phase’

While Newcastle, Arsenal, Man City, and Liverpool eagerly count down the minutes until they find out which of Europe’s top clubs they’ll face up against next month, the tournament’s organisers have announced a major change to next year’s showpiece final.

There’s no questioning that the Champions League final is the biggest club game in the annual football calendar.

In the last decade we’ve seen some absolutely classic match ups, like those maiden wins for PSG last year and Man City in 2023, and the unforgettable all English final between Spurs and Liverpool back in 2019.

The 2025/26 final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

With so much football to be played between now and next May, it’s unclear which if any English clubs will be playing in this year’s final but if any fans do end up having to travel to Hungary, they’ll need to take this new rule into account.

While usually played at 8pm, next year’s final will take place at the much earlier time of 5pm.

UEFA say the change will make the final more engaging for fans and will help foster a safer environment for families attending.

The change was announced by UEFA’s President Alexander Ceferin.

He said: “With this change, we are placing the fans’ experience at the heart of our planning.

“The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved.

“While a 21:00CET (20:00GMT) kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish – regardless of extra time or penalties – and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season.”