UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

The UEFA Champions League makes its return this week and is headlined by a blockbuster fixture between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield.

The fixture will be former Reds’ star Trent Alexander Arnold’s first return to Anfield since he left Liverpool for Los Blancos this summer.

The right-back represented the Reds for two-decades and won two Premier League titles before making the switch to La Liga.

The game couldn’t come at a more important time for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool finally got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday, putting an end to a four successive losing steak in the Premier League.

Madrid’s form so far this season has been a polar opposite to Liverpool’s plight. They sit top of La Liga having beaten bitter rivals Barcelona a fortnight ago.

Also this week; Arsenal face Slavia Praha, Man City face Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham, Chelsea, and Newcastle also feature.

