Two motorbike racers killed in 11-bike crash during British Supersport race

Awful news

Two motorbike racers have been killed in an 11-bike crash during a British Supersport race in Cheshire.

The incident happened yesterday (5 May) at Oulton Park when 11 motorbikes crashed leading to a serious on-track pileup.

Bikes collided on the first lap as riders exited the first corner of the track leading to a “chain reaction” of riders falling down.

The two riders who died in the accident are Owen Jenner, 21, from England and Shane Richardson, 29, from New Zealand.

Jenner was treated trackside and taken to the circuit’s medical centre, but organisers said he died from a “catastrophic head injury”.

Meanwhile, Richardson sustained severe chest injuries and was also given treatment at the scene.

He was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital but died before he arrived.

Another rider, Tom Tunstall,47, was taken to the same hospital with “significant back and abdominal injuries” as per organisers.

Five more riders were taken to the track medical centre, but were not required to go to hospital.

In a statement, organisers said: “Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.”

Cheshire Police said they were investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner.