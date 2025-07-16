Search icon

Sport

16th Jul 2025

Trump pockets Club World Cup medal while handing Chelsea replica trophy

Harry Warner

Chelsea won the tournament on Sunday night 

Donald Trump has been filmed pocketing a Club World Cup medal while on stage to hand Chelsea a replica of the tournament trophy.

Despite pulling off a shock 3-0 win over PSG in Sunday’s final, it has been revealed that Chelsea only got to take home a copy of the real Club World Cup trophy. 

According to US President Donald Trump, the real trophy is currently residing in the White House after it was presented to the Republican leader as a gift by controversial Fifa boss Gianni Infantino. 

However, as well as keeping the real trophy, Trump also managed to bag himself a medal in an interesting interaction with Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The president can be seen sneakily putting the medal into his blazer pocket as Infantino turns around to some surprise and then puts his thumb up.

Trump made headlines at the end of the final when he refused to move away from the stage while Chelsea captain Reese James was lifting the trophy, crashing the London club’s big moment. 

Now it has been revealed that Trump, rather than Chelsea, is in possession of the real prize. 

The official trophy was presented to reporters for the first time in The Oval Office, which is formal working space of the president of the United States within The White House, after which Trump had expected Fifa to take the trophy back. 

However Trump’s long-term friend Gianni Infantino had a surprise in store for him. 

Trump told the broadcaster DAZN: “I said, When are you going to pick up the trophy? [They said] ‘We’re never going to pick it up. 

“You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We’re making a new one,’” 

“And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting, but it is in the Oval [Office] right now.”

Fifa are yet to confirm what the differences are between Trump’s trophy and the one lifted by Chelsea on Sunday.

The Blues defied the odds to beat European champions PSG in Sunday’s final as Cole Palmer scored twice and assisted Chelsea’s third goal. 

