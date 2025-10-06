Trent Alexander-Arnold likely return date confirmed ahead of Anfield clash

Real Madrid travel to Liverpool on November 4th.

When Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely return to the action has been confirmed by a trusted journalist following his early injury in the Champions League clash at home to Marseille.

Making his Santiago Bernabeu UCL bow on September 16th, Alexander-Arnold was frustratingly substituted just minutes into the match after showing discomfort.

With Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal also both out, Xabi Alonso’s side have resultantly been left short in the defensive department.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano and Madrid Zone, Trent’s injured is not as bad as initially feared.

At first, it was anticipated that Trent could miss between 6-8weeks on the sidelines. Now though, the goal is for Trent to be 100% fit for the mammoth El Clasico clash against Barcelona at the Bernabeu on the 26th of October.

Raul Asencio and Federico Valverde have both filled in at right-back in Trent and Carvajal’s absence, but the integral summer signing will soon be back to feature.

Los Blancos then quickly face Valencia and Liverpool, where Trent will most likely be available to play at Anfield.