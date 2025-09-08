Tommy Fury slammed for ‘cheating’ after claiming he ‘completed’ triathlon

He’s been accused of ‘cheating’

Tommy Fury has sparked backlash after claiming he completed a triathlon, despite missing out a significant chunk of the race.

Fury was taking part in the T100 Triathlon, and said he only did 10 days of training before the event.

“I left it all out in the French Riviera. 100km triathlon on 10 days training…. completed,” he wrote on Instgram.

He was greeted at the finish line by Molly Mae and their daughter Bambi.

However, there are some doubts over whether the boxer completed the full thing.

Marathon Investigation reports that Tommy did not complete the biking section of the event.

His bike splits were not reported beyond the 46km point, and his official time is recorded as ‘did not finish’.

The T100 Triathlon usually comprises of a 2km swim, 80km bike ride, and 18km run.

He was not alone in not finishing the race, though, as there were road closures which meant the course had to be shortened, according to tri247.com.

The Professional Triathletes Organisation said in a statement: “Due to our permit for the road closures in France, unfortunately Tommy and some other athletes in the 100km amateur race were unable to complete the bike course before the cut-off time.

“However, given our philosophy to grow the sport and encourage new athletes, we wanted to give them as full an experience as possible. So they were all given the opportunity to do the 18km run and cross the finish line.”

Tommy still received a medal, but fans took to social media to criticise his claims of completing the race.

One person wrote: “This is embarrassing. Officials have confirmed that you didn’t make the cut off times yet here is the frightening world of social media, people would have more respect for you if you were honest.”

A second put: “Makes me sick when people like you cheapen the hard work of others, didn’t do the full swim, nor the full bike – this should be deleted as you’ve cheated.”

“Allowing athletes to take credit for performances they didn’t earn damages the credibility of the sport,” a third wrote.