Thomas Tuchel hands Premier League defender first ever England call-up after Reece James withdrawal

The Three Lions are facing Wales and Latvia in the upcoming international clashes.

Thomas Tuchel has handed a Premier League defender his first ever senior call-up to the England squad after Reece James withdrew due to injury.

James, a Three Lions regular, suffered the injury in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool after a brilliant performance.

No Chelsea player had more touches, won more duels, made more tackles or made more interceptions against Arne Slot’s reigning champions, however now he will be unavailable for England.

In his absence, Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly has earned his first senior call-up to the squad.

Starting in only 10 Premier League games so far in his City career, O’Reilly has earned mass plaudits in a short period of time.

Now a regular for Pep Guardiola, his performances have not gone unnoticed by Tuchel, with a senior debut beckoning for the 20-year-old.



