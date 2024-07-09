Thiago offered instant return to football days after confirming retirement

It’s a tempting offer

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is tipped for a return to football just days after announcing his retirement from the sport.

Thiago left Liverpool last month when his contract expired and announced on Sunday that he was retiring.

However, the 33-year-old has reportedly been offered a job less than 24 hours after his announcement.

According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wants Thiago to return to Camp Nou as part of his coaching staff.

Flick was only appointed Barcelona coach earlier this summer after Xavi Hernandez was sacked.

The midfielder worked with the German manager at Bayern Munich during the 2019/20 season as together they won the Champions League and is reportedly tempted by the offer as he has always had aspirations of moving into coaching.

Shortly after rumours began to circulate, Thiago shared a cryptic message on social media which hinted at a return to a former club.

He said: “I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed it.

“Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way.

“See you soon, Thiago.”

The post was accompanied by several pictures of him at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

He spent four years at Anfield but played just five minutes last season due to hip and muscle injuries.