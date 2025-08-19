Search icon

Sport

19th Aug 2025

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

Sammi Minion

He won by a landslide

The public have chosen their favourite football co-commentator currently working on TV, and a surprise name has come out on top.

While ‘lead commentators’ like Peter Drury and Sam Matterface are responsible for describing the action on the pitch, the role of the co-commentator is to provide live context and analysis in the gaps between moments of exciting sporting action.

Almost all of the co-commentators currently working for British broadcasters are ex-professional footballers.

The winner of the Coral poll — made up by the opinions of more than 1,000 football fans — is Scotland legend Ally McCoist.

McCoist scored 19 goals for the Scottish national team, and a further 355 for Rangers during his playing career and now works for broadcasters TNT Sports and Amazon Prime, covering the Premier League and Champions League.

McCoist led the pack with a whopping 44% of the overall vote beating back competition from the likes of Alan Shearer and Gary Neville.

One of the fans who answered the survey was asked why he’d chosen McCoist for the number one spot.

John Robertson, 44, from Watford, said: “Coisty is a legend, not just for Scotland and Rangers, but among fans themselves.

“He doesn’t take himself seriously at all and he loves a joke, but he knows what he’s talking about and really does know his stuff.”

The full ranking is as follows:

1. Ally McCoist – 44%

2. Alan Shearer – 39%

3. Gary Neville – 36%

4. Michael Owen – 32%

5. Rio Ferdinand – 32%

6. Jamie Carragher – 32%

7.Stuart Pearce – 31%

8.Micah Richards – 30%

9.Robbie Savage – 29%

10.Dion Dublin – 29%

11. Steve McManaman – 28%

12. Lee Dixon – 27%

13. Owen Hargreaves – 25%

The top rated ‘lead commentator’ was the BBC’s Guy Mowbray while Ally McCoist’s partner at TNT Darren Fletcher only made fifth place.

Fans were also quizzed on their thoughts about the new Match of the Day format.

Following 26 years with Gary Lineker as presenter, the BBC’s flagship football show is now lead by the trio of Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates.

Less than half of those asked said they were looking forward to seeing Wayne Rooney’s punditry on the programme, while a fifth of fans said they were sad Lineker had departed.

A spokesperson for Coral, who commission the poll, said: “Football fans love watching the beautiful game on the big box and, while the jury might be out on the new era for Match of the Day, it’s clear that commentators like Guy Mowbray and Ally McCoist are still firm fan favourites.”

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Man United player now working as a priest

Football

Former Man United player now working as a priest

By JOE

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

News

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

By Sammi Minion

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

Football

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Football

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

By Sammi Minion

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

Chabuddy G

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

By Pat Smith

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

By SportsJOE

Ruben Amorim flips out at suggestion he should have started Tom Heaton over Altay Bayindir

Manchester United

Ruben Amorim flips out at suggestion he should have started Tom Heaton over Altay Bayindir

By SportsJOE

Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused during match

Football

Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused during match

By Harry Warner

Semenyo releases defiant statement after suffering racist abuse at Anfield

Liverpool

Semenyo releases defiant statement after suffering racist abuse at Anfield

By Sammi Minion

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

By Joseph Loftus

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

Finland

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

By Harry Warner

‘We charged guests up to £700 to attend our wedding – and made £97k in profit’

Wedding

‘We charged guests up to £700 to attend our wedding – and made £97k in profit’

By JOE

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

LGBT

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

By Ava Keady

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

EastEnders

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

By JOE

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

News

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

Macron

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

By Harry Warner

Urgent health warning issued after pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh discovered

blue pigs

Urgent health warning issued after pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh discovered

By Harry Warner

‘It’s the best I have’ Zelenskyy tells Trump after attending talks in black suit with no tie

‘It’s the best I have’ Zelenskyy tells Trump after attending talks in black suit with no tie

By Harry Warner

Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape

sensitive

Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape

By Joseph Loftus

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

By JOE

Russia shares unseen footage from Trump Putin meeting

Putin

Russia shares unseen footage from Trump Putin meeting

By Ava Keady

Load more stories