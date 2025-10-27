Search icon

Sport

27th Oct 2025

The stat that sums up why this season’s title race may already be Arsenal’s to lose

Sammi Minion

The Gunners are already four points clear at the top

When Mikel Arteta woke up and checked the Premier League table this morning he might have been excused for thinking he was still dreaming.

The weekend couldn’t have been more perfect for the Gunners.

Not only did the north Londoners secure all three points against an in form Crystal Palace side, but Arteta’s squad did so while all of their closest rivals dropped points.

Defending champions Liverpool have fallen seven points behind first place, while Man City are just one point better off in fifth.

In the more than five years that Mikel Arteta has managed Arsenal, the Gunners have never been in a better position to win their first Premier League title in two decades.

At current, Arsenal’s closest rivals for the Premier League title are Bournemouth, closely followed by Spurs and newly promoted Sunderland.

While the season is still only nine games old, the quality within both Man City and Liverpool’s squads will eventually see them reestablish their positions as Arsenal’s closest rivals.

That’s why, beyond actual results, it’s the underlying stats behind Sunday’s Premier League football that sum up Arsenal’s supremacy this season.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Between kick off at the Emirates Stadium at 2pm on Sunday, and the end of Spurs 3-0 triumph over Everton just after 6pm, a seismic shift in the power balance at the top of the Premier League had taken place.

One stats tells the story: every team that won a game on Sunday did so as the result of at least one set piece goal, and over the full weekend there were 9 set piece goals across the 12 matches.

Credit for the rise in set piece reliance has been immediately attributed to the influence of Arteta’s side.

Gunners fans have been quick to point out that the team known informally as “Set Piece FC” are now setting the standard for the style of football that wins Premier League games.

Both steely in their defensive determination and unstoppable from set plays, the Gunners are setting the standard.

The results speak for themselves. Arsenal top the table having scored 69% of their goals from set pieces, and they have now gone 385 minutes without conceding a goal in the Premier League.

This weekend’s fixtures are far from an outlier, in fact they sum up a huge shift that’s been occurring all season.

Since the 2025/26 campaign began back in August, 19% of all goals scored have come from corners, which is the biggest proportion at this stage of any season in Premier League history.

When Pep Guardiola first arrived in England a decade ago, fans were quick to see the rapid influence his teams had.

As the Citizens roared to four successive titles from 2019 to 2024, teams right across the English football pyramid adopted a “Guardiola style,” by playing out from the back with a focus on possession-based, technical, and attacking play.

Now it seems as though Arsenal are setting the standard on how to win, and other sides are “copying.”

Nothing sums this change up more than when Arsenal and Man City met earlier this season.

Rather than attempting to outplay the Gunners with their typical expansive style and overlapping fullbacks, City scored an early goal and more or less parked the bus.

By the time that 90 minutes were up, the ten time champions recorded the lowest possession share (33.2%) of any game in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career.

While Arsenal’s new influence cannot be denied, it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s Liverpool or Guardiola can uncover the key tactical change to overcoming them in the next few months.

Topics:

Arsenal,arteta,Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man City 115 charges trial gets major verdict update

115 charges

Man City 115 charges trial gets major verdict update

By Harry Warner

Secret Bruno Fernandes release clause revealed which lets him leave on one condition

Football

Secret Bruno Fernandes release clause revealed which lets him leave on one condition

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The internet reacts after Arne Slot’s viral teamsheet comment

Football

The internet reacts after Arne Slot’s viral teamsheet comment

By Sammi Minion

Sheffield Wednesday discover immediate punishment from EFL after going into administration

Sheffield Wednesday discover immediate punishment from EFL after going into administration

By Jacob Entwistle

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Man Utd v Brighton

Betting

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Man Utd v Brighton

By JOE

The Premier League GW 9: Follow all the action here

Football

The Premier League GW 9: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Historic English football club to be ‘placed into administration imminently’

Historic English football club to be ‘placed into administration imminently’

By Jacob Entwistle

Rafa Benitez makes management return becoming highest paid boss in league’s history

Football

Rafa Benitez makes management return becoming highest paid boss in league’s history

By Sammi Minion

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

By Sammi Minion

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

Money

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

By Harry Warner

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Harry Warner

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

By Sammi Minion

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

Bob Vylan

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

By Harry Warner

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

Cadburys

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

Bars

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

By Sammi Minion

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

Breaking

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

By JOE

Two arrested over theft of jewels at the Louvre museum

Breaking

Two arrested over theft of jewels at the Louvre museum

By Sammi Minion

Real reason why Queen Camilla wore a black veil to meet the Pope

Camilla

Real reason why Queen Camilla wore a black veil to meet the Pope

By JOE

Heartbreaking last words of explorer who suffered ‘worst death imaginable’

cave

Heartbreaking last words of explorer who suffered ‘worst death imaginable’

By JOE

TikTok star Emman Atienza dies aged 19

TikTok star Emman Atienza dies aged 19

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories