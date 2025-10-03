The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

Load more

The weekend is here and that means one thing: Premier League football.

Diving straight into the action, Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Starting the season impressively, Daniel Farke’s Whites have made Elland Road a fortress and will be hoping to put Thomas Frank’s Champions League side to the sword.

At 3pm, Ruben Amorim’s Man United host the brilliant Sunderland, who sit 5th in the league after coming up from the Championship.

Elsewhere, Arsenal welcome West Ham United in a fierce London derby as they continue to chase top of the table.

In the evening kick-off, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea face Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a clash that often delivers.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES