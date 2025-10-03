Search icon

Sport

03rd Oct 2025

The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

JOE

One of England’s tastiest fixtures is back.

The weekend is here and that means one thing: Premier League football.

Diving straight into the action, Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Starting the season impressively, Daniel Farke’s Whites have made Elland Road a fortress and will be hoping to put Thomas Frank’s Champions League side to the sword.

At 3pm, Ruben Amorim’s Man United host the brilliant Sunderland, who sit 5th in the league after coming up from the Championship.

Elsewhere, Arsenal welcome West Ham United in a fierce London derby as they continue to chase top of the table.

In the evening kick-off, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea face Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a clash that often delivers.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

By JOE

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

Affiliate

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

By Jonny Yates

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

By JOE

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

By Jacob Entwistle

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

By Jacob Entwistle

Alisson set to miss crucial clashes as likely injury length confirmed

Alisson set to miss crucial clashes as likely injury length confirmed

By Jacob Entwistle

How to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor for free

Golf

How to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor for free

By Colmán Stanley

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Galatasaray v Liverpool

Champions League

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Galatasaray v Liverpool

By JOE

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

By Joseph Loftus

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

By JOE

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Church

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

By Harry Warner

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

By Jacob Entwistle

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Hyde Park

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

Elon Musk

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

By JOE

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

storm

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

By JOE

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

Manchester

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

By JOE

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

By Jacob Entwistle

Alisson set to miss crucial clashes as likely injury length confirmed

Alisson set to miss crucial clashes as likely injury length confirmed

By Jacob Entwistle

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

News

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

By Harry Warner

Load more stories