The Premier League GW 9: Follow all the action here

Manchester United will hope to continue their excellent run of form when they host Brighton at 3pm on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim’s side secured their first victory at Anfield in nine years last Sunday, as Harry Maguire turned up with a last ditch header to guarantee all three points for the Red Devils.

If they want to win three Premier League games in a row for the first time under Amorim, Man United will have to overcome a resilient Fabian Hürzeler-led Brighton side that have already beaten both Newcastle United and Man City so far this season.

Also on Saturday, Liverpool face a difficult trip to Brighton at 8pm. A win would narrow the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just one point.

Sunday sees both of Liverpool’s title rivals in action as the Gunners host Crystal Palace while Man City travel to Aston Villa.

Follow all of the action here!

