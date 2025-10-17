Search icon

Sport

17th Oct 2025

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

Sammi Minion

The world’s biggest football league makes its return

Liverpool v Man Utd Bet Builder – 18+, BeGambleAware

Best betting offers in UK – 18+, BeGambleAware

The action all kicks off at 12.30pm as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea take a trip to the City Ground to face up against a Nottingham Forest side who are desperate to register their first three points under boss Ange Postecoglu.

Saturday features two of the teams expected to challenge for this season’s title in exciting action. Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage at 5.30pm and Man City host David Moyes’ resurgent Everton at 3pm.

Later at 3pm, we’ll see one of the most important ‘relegation six-pointers’ of the season as 20th place Wolves head up to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland.

Arsenal will then need to secure all three points in their trip to Fulham to extend their lead at the top of the table ahead of Liverpool’s crunch fixture with Man United on Sunday.

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

Football

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Wilfried Zaha hits back at ex-teammate Mateta in heated social media clip

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha hits back at ex-teammate Mateta in heated social media clip

By Sammi Minion

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

Football

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

By Sammi Minion

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

Football

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

By Sammi Minion

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

Football

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

By Sammi Minion

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

Finance

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

By Sammi Minion

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

BBC

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

By Harry Warner

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

Aviation

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

By Harry Warner

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Government launches first digital ID today

digital id

Government launches first digital ID today

By Harry Warner

Load more stories