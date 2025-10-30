The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

Load more

The Premier League is back for another weekend of exciting action, headlined by the 8pm clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Reds are looking to salvage their season after four successive Premier League defeats, and face an Aston Villa side battling a mini crisis of their own after a shock Europa League defeat to Go Ahead Eagles last week.

Also on Saturday, league leaders Arsenal travel to Burnley, Man United take on Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest, before Spurs host Chelsea.

