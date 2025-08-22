Search icon

Football

22nd Aug 2025

The Premier League: Follow all the GW2 action in our live hub

JOE

We’re back for an action-packed weekend of football!

Early doors on Saturday, Manchester City welcome Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium, who are both fresh from the back of convincing victories last week.

At 3pm, Bournemouth host Wolves, whilst the promoted Burnley welcome the highflying Sunderland.

In West London, Keith Andrew’s Brentford face Aston Villa in his bow at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Saturday action then doesn’t end there, with Arsenal hosting Leeds United at the Emirates.

Follow all of the daily action in our live hub as we get it, it promises to be a spectacular day!

