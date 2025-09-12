Search icon

Sport

12th Sep 2025

The Premier League: Follow all the action with eight games live

JOE

We’re finally back!

After the first international break of the campaign, we’re finally back with Premier League action and have eight games to bring you – in one day!

Firstly, Ange Postecoglou makes his Nottingham Forest bow and what better game to start with than Arsenal away in the early kick-off!

Turning attention quickly to the 3pm fixtures, we then have a feast of matches to report on.

Bournemouth take on Brighton, whilst Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace host the rejuvenated Sunderland, who have won 2/3 games so far this season.

Elsewhere, David Moyes’ Everton welcome Aston Villa in a Jack Grealish reunion versus his boyhood club.

Leeds United travel to the capital to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage as they seek their first away points of the campaign.

And then in the newly crowned Jorgen Strand Larsen derby, Wolves travel up to the North East to face Newcastle United, still with their prized striker who nearly made a move to St James’ this summer.

But the games don’t stop there..

At 5:30, West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby that rarely disappoints.

Come 8pm, we’re still playing as Brentford host Chelsea in yet another London derby!

It’s all the football – live!

