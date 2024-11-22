The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

Pep Guardiola looks to get back to winning ways

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways in the late kick off on Saturday 23 November as they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Prior to the international break, Guardiola’s side fell to four consecutive defeats across all competitions.

However, since then the club has been on somewhat of a rollercoaster as they tied the manager down for another two years, but lost their first legal battle with the Premier League.

Guardiola will be without several key players heading into this tie. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be out for a few weeks and Ruben Dias is still side-lined.

They have been struggling without long-term absentee Rodri but in a boost to Guardiola John Stones and Manu Akanji were back in training yesterday and Nathan Ake is on his way back.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have injury woes of their own with Cristian Romero ruled out of their trip to the Etihad.

The centre-back picked up a foot injury in their win over Aston Villa but returned to face Ipswich before the international break.

He was called up to the Argentina squad where he played for 45 minutes against Paraguay before being forced off again.

Elsewhere, Leicester host Chelsea in the early kick-off.

There are five 3pm kick-offs as Bournemouth play Brighton and Nottingham Forest travel to the Emirates to face the Gunners.

Aston Villa welcome Crystal Palace, Brentford travel to Everton and Fulham host Wolves.