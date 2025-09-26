The Premier League: Follow all of the weekend’s action in our live hub

Load more

The Premier League returns with the early kick-off as Brentford host Manchester United in Bryan Mbeumo’s return to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Leeds United will then be wanting to get yet another three points under their belt, but face a tough task in Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth coming to Elland Road.

At Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing defeat at United – Brighton are the visitors, who currently sit 14th in the table.

Back up north, Scott Parker’s Burnley faced perhaps their most daunting proposition yet – a visit to Pep’s Manchester City!

Elsewhere, Liverpool return to London to face the side that defeated them in the Community Shield – Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace.

The two sides will face off for the first time since the Marc Guehi Deadline Day saga, in which Eagles owner Steve Parish pulled the plug on the transfer going through at the final hour.

After the 3pm matches, there are two late kick-offs to bring you: Nottingham Forest v Sunderland at 5:30pm and Tottenham v Wolves at 8pm.

Moving to Sunday, Aston Villa will be hoping that they can taste their first league victory of the season v Fulham, fresh off the back from beating Bologna in the Europa League at Villa Park.

In the Super Sunday mammoth clash at 4:30pm, Newcastle United host Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in a highly anticipated clash.

Lastly on Monday Night Football, Everton host West Ham United as Graham Potter hopes to ease pressure currently piled on.

