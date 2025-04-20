Search icon

Sport

20th Apr 2025

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Liverpool look to win the title today

Jacob Entwistle

Live updates are directly below:

We’re back for an action-packed Super Sunday of football, on a day in which Liverpool can be crowned Premier League champions.

Firstly, Fulham host their West London rivals Chelsea in the race for European football at 2pm.

A win for The Cottagers would lift Marco Silva’s side up to 8th in the league – three points behind Enzo Maresca’s Blues.

Alternatively, three points for the away side would move them up to 5th in the league.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town host second placed Arsenal, who are fresh off the back of a historic victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, who also provided European drama earlier this week v Lyon, host in-form Wolves.

At 4:30, league leaders Liverpool travel to relegation bound Leicester City, who need nothing but a win.

