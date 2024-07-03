The last of the Busby Babes, Jeff Whitefoot has died aged 90

Tributes have been paid to the last surviving member of Manchester United’s Busby Babes.

Jeff Whitefoot, who joined United in 1950 and made 95 appearances for the Red Devils, passed away yesterday aged 90.

Manchester United announced the news on their social media channels. A statement read: “There were few more perceptive and precise passers of a football in England than Jeff during the mid-1950s.

“One of the original Busby Babes, Jeff had joined the Reds straight from school in the summer of 1949 as an office boy-cum-midfield schemer, rapidly emerging as competent at the former task, exquisitely promising at the latter.

“A beautifully balanced athlete whose ball control was deliciously assured with either foot, Jeff was almost serene in style, a rare quality in a young player.”

Whitefoot became United’s youngest league debutant against Portsmouth in April 1950 aged 16 years and 105 days and helped them to win the first division in the 1955/56 season.

After leaving United, he had a brief spell at Grimsby before spending several years at Nottingham Forest where he made over 250 appearances for the club. They also paid tribute to him.

Their tribute read: “Jeff spent nine years at The City Ground between 1958 and 1967, and was the last surviving member of the side which famously lifted the FA Cup in 1959. Our thoughts are with Jeff’s family, friends and all who knew him.”

Whitefoot helped his wife run a bookmakers whilst still playing football and once he hung up his boots, he ran pubs across Oakham and East Leake.