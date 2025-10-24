Search icon

The internet reacts after Arne Slot’s viral teamsheet comment

Sammi Minion

The Reds are still four points away from league leaders Arsenal

Arne Slot has come under increased online criticism over comments he made during a press conference last week.

Liverpool have lost their last three Premier League games, causing them to drop from first place to third in the table.

Successive losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea were capped off by a defeat to bitter rivals Man United on Sunday, their first loss to the Red Devils at Anfield since 2016.

While Liverpool did bounce back with an emphatic 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League league phase on Wednesday, the pressure on Arne Slot’s side to improve their Premier League form is still immense.

Speaking to the press about the reasons behind Liverpool’s loss to Man United last weekend, Slot commented on the fact that he had been caught off guard by an unexpected change to his opponent’s team.

The former PSV head coach went on to say: “We’ve seen Sesko play the last three, four five or six times, but they go to Liverpool they change the line-up.

“That’s not the first where we’ve faced a team and they’ve done that.”

The comments generated a number of hilarious social media responses from rival fans, mocking Slot’s expectation that he should be able to predict any opposing team’s exact lineup.

It is common practice for lineups to be announced just over an hour before kick-off, with any changes ahead of a match the full discretion of each team’s manager.

One fan said of Slot:”Hey @BrentfordFC Just your friendly reminder to submit your team sheet to Arne Slot today, they must have at least 48 hours notice of any changes to the team from your last match day,” referencing Liverpool’s upcoming opponents Brentford FC, who the Reds play at 8pm on Saturday.

Another added: “Arne Slot realising teams can change their starting eleven.”

A third social media user said: “What is this?! Surely, he knows the squad has more than 11 players.”

Issues surrounding team selection have been a common cause of criticism for Arne Slot in the last week.

On Friday, Federico Chiesa was voted by fans as the Reds’ player of the month, which has been taken by some as a supporter protest against Slot’s decision to utilise the Italian from the start just once in the last four weeks.

Many had hoped that misfiring stars like Mohamed Salah, who is still without an open play goal since the Reds’ opening day victory over Bournemouth in August, should have been replaced in the side by fringe stars like Chiesa. 

Chiesa has contributed 2 goals and 3 assists for the Reds despite appearing on the pitch for just 177 minutes all season. 

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Premier League,Sport

