Steven Gerrard lands new role just weeks after turning down Rangers

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has taken up a new role just weeks after he turned down the opportunity to take over at Ibrox.

Gerrard was the first big name to enter prolonged negotiations with Rangers after the departure of Russell Martin.

Despite expressing initial interest in the job, no agreement could ultimately be reached between Gerrard and the Glasgow club.

Although not in a direct managerial role, the 45-year-old is set to return to work on TV as a pundit for TNT Sports, according to a report in The Mirror.

He will appear on the channel as part of the coverage for Saturday’s clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield.

Gerrard should be able to provide viewers with a fascinating level of insight since the game involves the two clubs in which the Englishman has been most directly involved.

As well as spending over two decades as a player with the Reds, Gerrard also previously managed Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Since retiring as a player, Gerrard has taken up three roles as a head coach: with Rangers in Scotland, Aston Villa in the Premier League and Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

While Gerrard struggled while coaching Villa, by far and away his most successful spell as a manager came at Ibrox.

In 2021, the 2005 Champions League-winner led the Glasgow club to their only league title this decade.

Not only did Gerrard’s Rangers win the league comfortably, but they also ended the campaign unbeaten.