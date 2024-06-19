Search icon

Football

19th Jun 2024

Steve Cooper edging closer to immediate Premier League return

Jacob Entwistle

An appointment could be made as soon as this week

Steve Cooper could be set for an imminent return to the Premier League for the first time since his Nottingham Forest sacking in December 2023.

Having brought Forest up from the Championship and successfully kept them in the Premier League, his sacking divided opinions in East Midlands as he was lauded a hero for his achievements.

However, it’s now looking increasingly likely that Cooper will be moving 29 miles south of Nottingham to nearby rivals Leicester City, with a view to an appointment this week as per the Telegraph.

There will be instant challenges for Cooper, as the Foxes are up against a potentially serious points deduction due to breaching of profit and sustainability rules.

Cooper previously reportedly said no to the opportunity of the Burnley job, with a view to taking a managerial post in the Premier League.

With the East Midlands outfit losing Enzo Maresca to Chelsea last month following promotion to the Premier League, Cooper is seen as the ideal candidate to succeed the Italian manager.

The Foxes were also previously linked with Graham Potter, who is also looking for a new club.

Mixed reactions from fans

Lauded a Forest legend, the news of Cooper’s likely move to Leicester City has not gone down well with some fans as they took to X.

Some fans stated Cooper is “right to move” and “owes Forest nothing”, whereas others see Leicester City as a bitter rival and a betrayal.

It will certainly be interesting when the two sides face each other in this coming season.

