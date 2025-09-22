Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

The favourites have been named.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is approaching with the greatest individual trophy in football up for grabs, now it has reported that we are in for a ‘major shock’, as per Spanish outlet MARCA.

Two players that will be hoping to get their hands on the coveted trophy are Paris Saint Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who are the current favourites to win, followed by Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning Mo Salah.

Earlier today, it was reported that Arne Slot is absent from his press-conference because he and a Liverpool contingent are travelling to Paris for the ceremony.

Salah, the third favourite to lift the trophy, is currently priced at 20/1 to taste the glory. After a remarkable season in which he provided 57 goal contributions, he is rightfully amongst the candidates to win.

Yamal has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign, scoring nine times and providing 15 assists as Barcelona soared to the La Liga title.

In the Champions League though came his best performances. With five goals and four assists, he etched his name on the world stage with the sensational solo goal in the first-leg of the semi final against Internazionale. It’s no doubt he will be challenging for the legendary glory of the Ballon d’or season after season.

The player is reportedly ‘preparing a party’ in Paris with his 20-person entourage.

With reports that ‘no one knows’ who the winner will be – Yamal has gone from 4/1 to 5/2 to lift the Ballon d’Or.

Dembele too, has had a glorious season. Winning the Champions League with Paris Saint Germain for the first time, the France international has bagged 37 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions. Not only this, he picked up the Player of the Season in the tournament.

At domestic level, PSG collected a haul of trophies too. Dembele won Ligue 1 with his teammates, alongside the Ligue 1 Golden Boot and Player of the Season.

With 51 goal contributions in 59 games, he is seen as the favourite to lift the trophy.