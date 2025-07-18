Search icon

18th Jul 2025

Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of EFL club

Sammi Minion

It’s the D-O-double-G

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg has joined the ownership group at a team who played Premier League football less than 10 years ago. 

As first reported by the BBC, the 53-year-old has become a co-owner and investor at Welsh outfit Swansea City. 

Rumours of his potential involvement first emerged last month when Snoop Dogg was the surprise model for the launch of the Swans’ 2025/26 kit. 

Those suspicions were confirmed today in a full statement on Swansea’s website: “Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.

“Snoop is renowned as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, and has sold 35 million albums worldwide across a performing and recording career spanning more than 30 years. 

The club says that they hope Snoop Dogg’s global profile will bring greater attention to the club. 

“Snoop’s ties to the club will run deeper than the donning of the famous white shirt as he formally becomes a member of club ownership. And it is hoped his global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.” 

Snoop Dogg follows the actor Ryan Reynolds and NFL star Tom Brady, who co-own Wrexham and Birmingham City respectivley, to become the latest American celebrity to invest in the EFL. 

A mural of Snoop Dogg – created by Hasan Kamil – has been completed and unveiled in the stadium’s West Stand to celebrate his arrival. 

Swansea City currently play in English football’s second division, having failed to earn re-promotion since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018. 

