Football

01st Jul 2024

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Jacob Entwistle

A clip went viral across X after England equalised yesterday

Sky Sports are conducting an urgent review on their use of fan footage after a clip of an England fan appearing to snort a powder went viral.

According to Mail Sport, bosses at the sport station emailed workers this morning following the incident in which the man performed the act at Newcastle’s Time Square after Jude Bellingham’s injury-time spectacular equaliser.

The company policy is to be re-evaluated, with a more carefully considered approach to using fan footage.

The England fan, dressed in black appeared to use a spoon with white powder, before quickly pressing his nose.

The clip has since been published across social media, primarily of which on X and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

However, if there are to be complaints put forward to Sky Sports, it is understood there will be sympathy.

This is due to the fact that they were filming a live event and could not foresee the man’s actions, therefore are not responsible for them.

The viral footage was shown at exactly 6.57pm on Sky Sports, which is a pre-watershed time.

England then went on to win the game 2-1 in extra-time, with Harry Kane scoring the winning goal one minute into extra-time.

A hugely impressive Switzerland await the Three Lions in the quarter-finals, with a Dusseldorf clash set up on Saturday.

