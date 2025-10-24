Sheffield Wednesday discover immediate punishment from EFL after going into administration

The club have faced mounting financial issues in recent times and administration was confirmed earlier today.

The historic English football club Sheffield Wednesday have been placed into administration.

Mounting financial issues in recent times, the club currently owe £1million to HMRC in unpaid taxes.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

It is one of many off-field issues for sleeping giants Sheffield Wednesday, as owner Dejphon Chansiri has failed to pay players and staff on time in five out of the last seven months.

Amidst ongoing protests at the club, the home fans were outnumbered by travelling Middlesbrough fans at Hillsborough earlier this week.

And it sadly goes from bad to worse, with the club to automatically receive a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Bottom of the table, Wednesday sat on 6 points, which was one point behind Blackburn Rovers in 23rd and two behind Norwich City in 22nd.

Now, they have discovered their immediate punishment as the EFL have released a statement, which reads:

“The EFL can confirm that it has now received formal notice that Dejphon Chansiri, the director of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, has taken the necessary steps to appoint Administrators to both the Club and also the company which owns Hillsborough.

“Whilst this development results in the automatic deduction of 12 points in accordance with Regulations agreed by all Clubs, it also presents Sheffield Wednesday with the opportunity to move matters towards a successful sale and secure future under new ownership.

“The EFL will now engage in discussions with the Administrators in respect of the immediate actions required to enable them to achieve an early resolution, and end the ongoing uncertainty faced by Sheffield Wednesday staff, management, players, supporters and all those associated with the Club and their local community.

“The Championship League table will be updated with immediate effect.