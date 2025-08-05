Search icon

05th Aug 2025

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

Sammi Minion

United submitted a big money bid for the striker earlier today 

It now seems to be a matter of certainty that Benjamin Šeško will be playing Premier League football by the time the new season commences on the 15th of August. 

What does still needs to be decided however, is which Premier League club the Slovenian goalscorer will playing for. 

After Arsenal backed out of a deal — instead opting to pursue Swedish powerhouse Viktor Gyokeres — the race for Šeško has been populated by two horses. Newcastle and Manchester United. 

The Magpies have been desperate to secure a new forward after losing out on Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool. 

The Reds are also reportedly in talks to sign Newcastle’s super striker Alexander Isak. 

Last night, the North-East giants submitted a club record bid of €80million for Sesko and are now waiting on the 22-year-old to decide if he’s prepared to accept the deal. 

Newcastle’s hopes of tying down Sesko have been complicated by Manchester United who have also submitted a hefty offer for Sesko, worth €75million plus €10million. 

Both deals were first reported by The Athletic. 

Before United went ahead with their Sesko proposal, the club will have gone through an intensive vetting process to ensure the RB Leipzig forward is the right fit for the club. 

This is due to a new transfer policy their manager Ruben Amorim has initiated at the club. 

He told reporters all about it during the club’s recent pre-season tour of the USA.

Amorim said: “It is a key point in our way of doing things now.”

“It’s not just how they play. It’s really important how they play, of course, because that is their job, but their character is really important.

“We took a lot of time to get to know the players and talk with everybody before we brought players into our group. That is going to be a rule and will be massive in our decision to sign a player.”

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night's pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

