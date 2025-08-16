Search icon

16th Aug 2025

Semenyo releases defiant statement after suffering racist abuse at Anfield

Sammi Minion

Semenyo scored both of Bournemouth’s goals in the 4-2 loss

Last night’s opening Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool was marred by an awful incident in the first half.

Referee Anthony Taylor suspended play during the 29th minute of the game, after he received a report that Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo had been subject to a racially abusive message from one of the Liverpool supporters.

In the minutes that followed, the police in attendance successfully identified the supporter and a 47-year-old man was soon escorted out of the ground by officers.

Chief inspector Kev Chatterton later made this comment: “We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.”

Due to the swift response of Anfield stewards and police, play was soon able to resume and incredibly it was Semenyo who made himself the match’s star player.

The 25-year-old scored a second-half brace to initially draw the Cherries level against the champions, before late goals from Chiesa and Salah sealed Liverpool’s victory.

Following the more than 12 hours since the incident occurred, Semenyo has now issued a full statement to his Twitter/X account.

It reads: “Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever – not because of one person’s words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

“To my Bournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally – thank you.

“Football showed its best side when it mattered most. Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch.

“This is why I play – for moments like these, for my teammates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be. The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together.”

Topics:

Liverpool,Premier League,Semenyo

