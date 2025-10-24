Sean Dyche instantly bans two items from Nottingham Forest training

There are two non-negotiable rules with the Forest gaffer.

Sean Dyche is back and with a bang – beating Portuguese giants FC Porto 2-0 with a trademark victory.

Courtesy of penalties in each half from skipper Morgan Gibbs-White and Brazilian summer signing Igor Jesus, Forest got the feel-good factor back at The City Ground after enduring a torrid start to the season.

Leading the side to their first European victory in almost 30 years, the former Burnley and Everton gaffer expressed his immense pride about walking out of the tunnel for the first time, speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham:

“I was 16 walking along the Trent one day and all I wanted to do was pull the shirt on and then one day I was the manager, and I thought, don’t lose this moment.

“You never know in football how long it lasts, but I thought, don’t lose this moment.

“I was looking around thinking there it is, have that! I enjoyed that I can assure you!”

Dyche has also adopted a no-nonsense approach to training, as Mail Sport have revealed in a recent report.

His players are not allowed to wear two items in training: snoods or hats.

He originally immediately banned the two items after becoming Everton manager in January 2023, speaking on why:

“This has been going round for years, and it drives me mad. Unless I’ve been out of the game for too long, you’re not allowed to wear hats when you play on a Saturday, you’re not allowed to wear snoods when you play on a Saturday and you have to, by the rules, wear shin pads. It is not rocket science.”

“Everyone makes the mythical story that it’s hard lines from Sean Dyche. It is just common sense. You train how you play, how can you train how you play if you have 14 snoods on, 15 hats and leggings, no shin pads, white socks, it’s not relevant. I told the players, ‘these myths I’m going to bust them for you right now’.