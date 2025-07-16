Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

How to watch Lions vs Australia this weekend

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The British and Irish Lions will take on Australia in Brisbane in the long-awaited opening test.

It has been a long build up to opening game against the Wallabies and things have not always gone the way of the Lions.

After defeat in Dublin to an impressive Argentina side, the Lions have won all of their warm up games in Australia with some big scores against Western Force and Queensland before closer games against Waratahs and ACT Brumbies.

Andy Farrell’s side were back to their best in the last run out against an invitational Australia and New Zealand side with a 48-0 victory that saw the Lions run in eight unanswered tries.

The Wallabies will prove a tougher test at the Suncorp Stadium and fans will be able to watch the match on Saturday 19 July at 11am UK and Ireland time.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and fans can watch via a NowTV day or month pass here. Fans who already have a Sky Sports subscription can watch it on the Sky Sports Main channel from 10am.

Fans in the US can watch the match exclusively on Paramount+ and CBS, which has the rights to all three games.

Australian-based fans can watch the match on STAN Sport and Channel 9 and New Zealand fans will be able to watch on Sky NZ. In South Africa the match will be shown on Supersport.

The British and Irish Lions will play Australia three times in test games during the tour. They will face the Wallabies in Melbourne’s MCG on 26 July followed by a final tie in Sydney on 2 August.

They will also face a First Nations and Pasifika combined side as a warm up in Melbourne on 22 July.

You can watch all of the Lions games here.