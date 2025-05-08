Search icon

Rugby

08th May 2025

Fijian rugby star dies aged 30 after accident involving train and car

JOE

Shocking news

Fiji rugby player, Josaia Raisuqe, has died in an accident involving a a train and car while on the way to training, according to reports from France.

The Castres winger represented Fiji 7s in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Top 14 side, Toulouse, paid tribute to him on X: “Toulouse were shocked to learn of the death of Josaia Raisuqe this morning in a road accident.

“The entire club wishes to express its support and sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and his club, Castres Olympique.”

The 30-year-old previously played for Stade Francais in the Top 14 and Nevers in Pro D2.

Castres, who are currently fifth in the Top 14, have yet to release a statement.

As per information from local French paper La Dépêche, the incident occurred close to the training centre in Lévézou, although the circumstances around the collision are yet to be fully determined.

The report says the car was dragged 200m along the tracks by the train and that Raisuqe died instantly on impact.

The article also says that multiple players of Castres made their way down to the site of the accident after learning the news.

The regional train which collided with the player’s car was carrying 21 passengers, a guard and a driver, all shocked, but not hurt.

Castres Olympique have since changed their profile picture on social media to have a black background in a display of mourning for the player.

