Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

He is under greater pressure than ever

Ruben Amorim has reportedly been called in by Man United’s hierarchy for talks over his position at the club, as per The Mirror

Even before last night’s shock result, Amorim was already under huge pressure to perform this season.

Despite the fact that the Portuguese coach has the lowest win rate (24%) of any manager in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era, this summer the club have backed up his vision for Manchester United with serious financial support.

More than £200 million has been spent on a host of players specifically requested by the former Sporting Lisbon coach, while fan favourites such as Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo have been sidelined.

According to The Mirror, Amorim has now been called in by United’s hierarchy for crisis talks over his position at the club.

The meeting is set to take place early next week after United’s upcoming game against Burnley at 3pm on Saturday.

Should Amorim fail to come up with a positive result against the newly promoted side, it is even more likely that figures like Man United chief executive Omar Berrada may opt to finally pull the plug on the Amorim experiment.

Despite the embarrassing nature of last night’s result, and United’s overall poor start in the Premier League this season, Amorim is said to still have the backing of the clubs’s most important stakeholder, Jim Ratcliffe.

Per The Times’ Paul Hirst, Ratcliffe is prepared to give Amorim time to turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Carabao Cup fixture at Grimsby’s Blendell Park will go down as one of the most shocking results in the history of Manchester United football club.

Within 30 minutes of kick off, the Mariners managed to race into a two goal lead against the three time European champions, laying bare the clear holes in Ruben Amorim’s tactical plan for Manchester United’s playing style.

The Portuguese head coach’s three-man backline coped just as well with a series of early long balls and set pieces, as the Mariners’ ageing stadium did with the endless outpour of rain that left the pitch, and Amorim’s technical area, completely waterlogged.

While the Red Devils did claw back to draw 2-2 by the 90th minute, they eventually lost out on penalties to the League Two outfit.





