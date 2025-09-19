Search icon

Sport

19th Sep 2025

Ruben Amorim handed major boost as star duo return to squad for Chelsea clash

Sammi Minion

They could both be involved on Saturday afternoon

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed that his squad have received a major boost ahead of this weekend’s match against Chelsea.

The Red Devils take on the Blues on Saturday afternoon where they’ll be looking to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing defeat at the hands of Man City last weekend.

18 + Be Gamble Aware

The news will feel like the first positive update in a long while for Manchester United fans, who have had to endure a series of disappointing displays and a Carabao Cup loss to fourth tier Grimsby Town already this season.

Speaking to the press ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea, Amorim revealed the latest news on his squad’s fitness concerns.

The good news is that both of Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha will both be part of the squad.

The 40-year-old Portuguese manager said: “Dalot is out, Mase [Mount] and Cunha are in the squad.”

Amorim then added: “Licha [Martinez] is still out, that is it.”

New signing Cunha is yet to score for Man United since joining from Wolves in the summer, and had been reportedly working with a private trainer in order to get fit in time for Saturday’s match.

The return of Mason Mount is another huge boost for the Red Devils.

The England international is likely to be highly motivated to compete against Chelsea.

Mount spent close to 20 years with Chelsea before joining United.

18 + Be Gamble Aware

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

Football

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #45: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #45: Connections

By Sammi Minion

West Ham plotting sensational return of former manager should Graham Potter be sacked

Football

West Ham plotting sensational return of former manager should Graham Potter be sacked

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

By JOE

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

By JOE

PFA intervene with Premier League club over ‘treatment’ of two first-team players

Football

PFA intervene with Premier League club over ‘treatment’ of two first-team players

By Sammi Minion

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

Football

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

By Sammi Minion

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

By SportsJOE

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

Atletico Madrid

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

By JOE

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

Estonia

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

By JOE

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

Animals

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

By Sammi Minion

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

Afterlife

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

By Ava Keady

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

By JOE

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

Estonia

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

By JOE

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

By Joseph Loftus

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

Affiliate

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

By Jonny Yates

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

Doner kebab

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

By JOE

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

By Harry Warner

This ‘excellent’ £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

Affiliate

This ‘excellent’ £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories