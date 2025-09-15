Search icon

Sport

15th Sep 2025

Ruben Amorim ‘could be offered way out’ of Man Utd as European giants plot move

Jacob Entwistle

Bosses of the side ‘jetted in’ to watch the Derby Day defeat.

Ruben Amorim could reportedly be offered an ‘escape route’ from Manchester United after a leading candidate to become President of a European giant jetted in to watch the Manchester derby, as per Mail Sport.

Joao Noronha Lopes has made it public of his plans to take Amorim to Benfica if he defeats Rui Costa in next month’s elections, and he is ahead in the polls.

Lopes was at the Etihad Stadium to witness United’s 3-0 defeat to City on Sunday – where he was pictured alongside vice-president Nuno Gomes – who is one of Amorim’s close friends.

This breakthrough comes only a day after Portuguese media reported that Gomes stated it was ‘destiny’ for Amorim to return to the iconic Estadio da Luz, where he spent nine years as a player.

Gomes was then asked if the friendship would open the door to Amorim at Benfica, should he win the election.

 ‘Ruben Amorim is the coach of Manchester United, I can’t answer that question. One thing I know, Ruben Amorim will be the coach of Benfica one day.

‘Joao has already shown in recent years that he is capable of changing Benfica, to make it greater and different from what it has been in recent years.’

Bruno Lage, current gaffer and former boss of Wolves, is reportedly unlikely to stay beyond his tenure which currently ends at the end of the season.

Amorim reaffirmed that he would not change his style of play after United’s derby defeat yesterday:

‘I am not going to change,’ he stated. ‘When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man.

‘Until I am here, I will do my best. The rest is not my decision.’

