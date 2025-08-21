Search icon

Sport

21st Aug 2025

Roy Keane reveals the huge signing on bonus he was paid by Man United back in 2003

Sammi Minion

It’s double what Gary Neville was offered

This week’s episode of popular podcast The Overlap took an unexpected step as Irish footballing legend Roy Keane brought out a few of his old Manchester United contracts.

After the 54-year-old ex-Manchester United legend had successfully dusted off the old papers, he and former teammate Gary Neville got to reading them over in detail.

The contracts shine a fascinating light on some of the lesser known details that go into the negotiations between players and clubs when it comes to agreeing terms.

One clause, that can be seen on camera, shows a promise by United to provide flights to Keane and his family so he could travel between Manchester and Cork in Ireland.

It reads: “The club will provide 20 return flights Manchester/Cork/Manchester for the use of the player, his partner and children for each year of this contract commencing from 1 July 2002.”

Another shows the legal agreements clubs must provide to allow players to leave and play international football during the season.

The clause reads: “The club shall release the player for National Representative matches for which he is selected in accordance with the principles of co-operation between Member Associations of Fifa and their clubs.”

The contract also revealed the mouth-watering amounts of money Keane was being paid almost 30 years ago.

Reading out the details, Neville said: “You signed a contract in 2000 for £950,000 per year, which is £20,000 a week.”

Keane responded: “Does that include signing-on fee, Nev?”

Neville said: “Just basic wage… then you’ve got the contract that was signed in 2003. Then there’s a contract for £2.75m a year from 2000 to 2003.”

The Irishman’s signing-on fee was split across a four-year contract, which would see him be paid £1 million every year until it expired, bringing up his overall annual income to £3.75 million.

Both Neville and Keane played over 400 games for the Red Devils during the club’s period of unprecedented success in the early 2000s.

However, despite their similar respective roles, Keane’s contract showed a clear discrepancy between the wages each player was earning.

Neville told the podcast: “That’s double what I was earning in my last contract [in 2011]”

At this point Jamie Carragher interrupted to say: “Yeah, but he was three times the player,”

Gary Neville responded: “He [Keane] left seven years before me, I finished on £2.3m in 2011,”

“I didn’t negotiate my contracts; I just signed them. I wasn’t bothered.”

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

Football

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

By Sammi Minion

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

Football

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

Former Man United player now working as a priest

Football

Former Man United player now working as a priest

By JOE

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

Football

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

By Sammi Minion

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Football

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

By Sammi Minion

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

Chabuddy G

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

By Pat Smith

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

By SportsJOE

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

Burger King

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

Far-right populists lead polls in Germany, France and Britain for the first time

Politics

Far-right populists lead polls in Germany, France and Britain for the first time

By Charlie Herbert

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

Affiliate

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

By Jonny Yates

Brits living in Benidorm say they moved because there are ‘too many foreigners in the UK’

benidorm

Brits living in Benidorm say they moved because there are ‘too many foreigners in the UK’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories