Search icon

Football

04th Jul 2024

Romania players give hotel staff huge round of applause upon leaving for airport

Jacob Entwistle

Romania

Huge respect was shown from the team

Romania have left Euro 2024 in style after giving their hotel staff a huge round of applause upon leaving for the airport.

Manager Edward Iordanescu went round and shook the hands of all the hotel staff, thanking them for their service in a beautiful moment.

This news comes shortly after they were publicly praised for cleaning up their locker room and leaving a thank you note to their German hosts after being eliminated from Euro 2024.

The Romanians took on the Netherlands in the round of 16 and despite doing themselves proud, could not overcome their Dutch opposition, losing 3-0.

In the aftermath of their exit the squad made a very kind gesture by tidying their locker room and leaving a heartful message.

The letter read: ‘EURO 2024 was for each of us one of the most important football experiences lived so far and we are glad that the stage on which it took place was the German one.

“Every match, every emotion, every experience brought us together and made us feel the magic of football. 

“We leave Germany with the thought that we gave everything for Romania and we are grateful for everything we experienced during the weeks spent here.

‘It was an honour to be part of the great family of European football. Signed: Romania’s National Football Team.”

Fans took to social media to praise the Romanian national team for their kind gesture.

One user said: “This is such a wonderful gesture.”

Another person wrote: “That’s class. Romania, you got a team to truly be proud of, they played with heart to the end and lost with honour and grace. Between the team and the fans, truly a beautiful spectacle.”

Related links:

Meanwhile a different user said: “That’s the great mentality.”

Romania had put in their best showing at the Euros for 24 years, not making the knockouts since Euro 2000.

The Romanians had gone in to the fixture considered as tough opposition, having topped a group of Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Sadly for Edward Iordănescu and his men qualification to the quarter-finals proved a step too far.

Topics:

euro 2024,Football,Netherlands,Romania,Sport,Uefa

RELATED ARTICLES

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Four

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Four

By Callum Boyle

Phil Foden says he is the ‘best player in the Premier League’ and ‘needs to play like it’

England

Phil Foden says he is the ‘best player in the Premier League’ and ‘needs to play like it’

By Harry Warner

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

England (football)

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate set to make radical changes for Switzerland clash

Gareth Southgate set to make radical changes for Switzerland clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Turkey team and staff ordered 300 doner kebabs after Euro 2024 win over Austria

euros 2024

Turkey team and staff ordered 300 doner kebabs after Euro 2024 win over Austria

By Zoe Hodges

Ronaldo could face one match ban for ‘illegal stunt’ at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo could face one match ban for ‘illegal stunt’ at Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Erik ten Hag extends Man United contract until 2026

Erik ten Hag extends Man United contract until 2026

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

By Jacob Entwistle

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

Ederson

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

By Jacob Entwistle

Missing 17-year-old spotted on random livestream

livestream

Missing 17-year-old spotted on random livestream

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate set to make radical changes for Switzerland clash

Gareth Southgate set to make radical changes for Switzerland clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix doc about man with 1000 children is leaving viewers disgusted

Documentary

Netflix doc about man with 1000 children is leaving viewers disgusted

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks debate by saying she charges her daughter’s friends’ parents for playdates

Parenting

Mum sparks debate by saying she charges her daughter’s friends’ parents for playdates

By Zoe Hodges

General Election 2024 live blog: All the major moments and results

Conservatives

General Election 2024 live blog: All the major moments and results

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers staying up all night to binge new series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix

Netflix viewers staying up all night to binge new series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Prime Video has added one of the most divisive movies of recent years

Horror

Prime Video has added one of the most divisive movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

An underrated sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Horror

An underrated sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

EastEnders legend returning to Albert Square after decades away

BBC

EastEnders legend returning to Albert Square after decades away

By Ryan Price

Turkey team and staff ordered 300 doner kebabs after Euro 2024 win over Austria

euros 2024

Turkey team and staff ordered 300 doner kebabs after Euro 2024 win over Austria

By Zoe Hodges

One of the coolest trilogies ever closes out with stylish new horror movie

Horror

One of the coolest trilogies ever closes out with stylish new horror movie

By Stephen Porzio

Ronaldo could face one match ban for ‘illegal stunt’ at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo could face one match ban for ‘illegal stunt’ at Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories