Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

Zoe Hodges

‘It’s written in the stars’

Rio Ferdinand thinks England will win the Euros after Jude Bellingham’s late, acrobatic equaliser against Slovakia last night.

The ex-Manchester United defender thinks that Bellingham’s heroics was a ‘moment’ which will give the country some belief going forward.

The Three Lions fell behind 25 minutes in and struggled to register a shot on target until Bellingham’s overhead kick in the 90+5 minute which forced extra-time.

England came out fighting and Harry Kane’s header put them in the lead for the first time, just a minute into the restart.

On his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand now believes it is ‘written in the stars’ that England will go on to win the whole tournament.

“There comes a time in a tournament when you actually start believing you’re going to win it and I think this was the moment. I really do.”

The 45-year-old who won 81 caps for England described what that goal would do to boost Gareth Southgate’s squad despite an otherwise strained performance.

“On the way back to base camp now, they will be celebrating and having a few beers maybe if they’re lucky.

“They’re through to the quarter-finals, on the best side of the draw, it’s written in the stars. It’s written! We’re going to win it.”

Ferdinand went on to admit that he was a little emotional and that he could be ‘getting carried away’.

“Maybe I’m getting carried away but I don’t care, I don’t give a monkeys. I’m getting carried away because I’m an England fan, I’m emotional and I love it.”

Ferdinand, his fellow pundits and even the commentators were getting frustrated as the clock showed 90 minutes had been played and England looked destined to go out.

“Last minute goals are what it’s all about. The emotion in that stadium was incredible. We’re sitting there, down in the dumps, for 90 minutes.

“Everyone is questioning Gareth Southgate and the turnaround, I don’t think it’s down to skill, this was character and personality. Those things win you stuff.”

Now, England will face Switzerland, who knocked out the holders Italy, on Saturday in the quarter-final.

Ferdinand acknowledged that this would be a tough task for Southgate’s squad saying: “Switzerland, that’s going to be a tough game. I think they’re better than who we played today and can cause us more problems.

“Slovakia were the better team tonight, they were more structured, composed and controlled. But that character and little bit of quality from England showed.”

Related links:

Topics:

England,euros2024

RELATED ARTICLES

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

England

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

England

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

By Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

McDonalds

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

By Zoe Hodges

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

kin

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

By Simon Kelly

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

Load more stories