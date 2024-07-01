Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

‘It’s written in the stars’

Rio Ferdinand thinks England will win the Euros after Jude Bellingham’s late, acrobatic equaliser against Slovakia last night.

The ex-Manchester United defender thinks that Bellingham’s heroics was a ‘moment’ which will give the country some belief going forward.

The Three Lions fell behind 25 minutes in and struggled to register a shot on target until Bellingham’s overhead kick in the 90+5 minute which forced extra-time.

England came out fighting and Harry Kane’s header put them in the lead for the first time, just a minute into the restart.

On his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand now believes it is ‘written in the stars’ that England will go on to win the whole tournament.

“There comes a time in a tournament when you actually start believing you’re going to win it and I think this was the moment. I really do.”

The 45-year-old who won 81 caps for England described what that goal would do to boost Gareth Southgate’s squad despite an otherwise strained performance.

“On the way back to base camp now, they will be celebrating and having a few beers maybe if they’re lucky.

“They’re through to the quarter-finals, on the best side of the draw, it’s written in the stars. It’s written! We’re going to win it.”

Ferdinand went on to admit that he was a little emotional and that he could be ‘getting carried away’.

“Maybe I’m getting carried away but I don’t care, I don’t give a monkeys. I’m getting carried away because I’m an England fan, I’m emotional and I love it.”

Ferdinand, his fellow pundits and even the commentators were getting frustrated as the clock showed 90 minutes had been played and England looked destined to go out.

“Last minute goals are what it’s all about. The emotion in that stadium was incredible. We’re sitting there, down in the dumps, for 90 minutes.

“Everyone is questioning Gareth Southgate and the turnaround, I don’t think it’s down to skill, this was character and personality. Those things win you stuff.”

Now, England will face Switzerland, who knocked out the holders Italy, on Saturday in the quarter-final.

Ferdinand acknowledged that this would be a tough task for Southgate’s squad saying: “Switzerland, that’s going to be a tough game. I think they’re better than who we played today and can cause us more problems.

“Slovakia were the better team tonight, they were more structured, composed and controlled. But that character and little bit of quality from England showed.”