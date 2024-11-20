Real Madrid starlet Endrick linked with shock move to Premier League club

This would be an incredible coup!

Real Madrid starlet Endrick has been linked with a sensational switch to a Premier League side.

Only signed in the summer for a fee around £60million, it is understood that the 18-year-old Brazilian needs more game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite his young age, the prodigy also already has an impressive 13 national caps to his name.

Bagging the winner at Wembley versus England in March 2024, he became the youngest player to score for club or country at the iconic stadium when just 17.

However, at Real Madrid he has been restricted to minutes on the pitch, which is understandable considering a ruthless front-three of Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Now, Spanish outlet SPORT have linked the player with a loan move to English top-flight strugglers Southampton.

Sport also added that AS Roma and Real Valladoid are also interested in the player.

Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, a move to the South Coast would certainly come as a surprise for one of football’s hottest prospects.

Although, Russell Martin’s brand of possession based football could be seen as an attraction to the player.