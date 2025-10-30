Real Madrid planning to sue UEFA for €4.5 billion

The dispute relates to the Super League

Despite Real Madrid’s status as the club with the most UEFA Champions League titles in history (15), the relationship between Europe’s most successful club and the region’s governing body hasn’t always been perfect.

Back in 2021, when the football world was shocked by the attempted launch of the Super League —a new elite football division that would’ve taken power away from UEFA and reestablished it within the control of Europe’s biggest clubs — Real Madrid led the charge.

While the Super League ultimately failed to get off the ground, and the Champions League persisted as Europe’s premier intercontinental competition, Real Madrid have reportedly not ended all hopes of raising revenue through the proposition.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos have teamed up with the company that promoted the Super League, A22, in order to file a lawsuit against UEFA, worth €4.5 billion or £3.95 billion.

It comes after the Provincial Court of Madrid ruled in favour of the Super League during a dispute with UEFA, La Liga, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The ruling found that UEFA “seriously infringed the European Union’s free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position.”

CJEU stands for the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In light of the ruling, Real Madrid are said to feel they are entitled to significant damages.

Real Madrid announced their intentions in a public statement.

It reads: “Real Madrid C.F. welcomes the decision of the Audiencia Provincial dismissing the appeals formulated by UEFA, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga. The ruling confirms UEFA seriously breached European Union competition law in the Super League case, in line with the ruling of the CJEU, by abusing their dominant position.

“This judgment paves the way for substantial claims to compensate for the damages suffered by the club.

“Real Madrid also reports that throughout 2025 extensive discussions have been held with senior UEFA officials to find ways to achieve necessary reforms, no agreement has been reached regarding more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health, and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible viewing options such as those used for the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Consequently, the club announces that it will continue working for the good of global football and fans, while requesting compensation from UEFA for the substantial damages it has suffered.”