Search icon

Sport

30th Oct 2025

Real Madrid planning to sue UEFA for €4.5 billion

Sammi Minion

The dispute relates to the Super League

Despite Real Madrid’s status as the club with the most UEFA Champions League titles in history (15), the relationship between Europe’s most successful club and the region’s governing body hasn’t always been perfect.

Back in 2021, when the football world was shocked by the attempted launch of the Super League —a new elite football division that would’ve taken power away from UEFA and reestablished it within the control of Europe’s biggest clubs — Real Madrid led the charge.

While the Super League ultimately failed to get off the ground, and the Champions League persisted as Europe’s premier intercontinental competition, Real Madrid have reportedly not ended all hopes of raising revenue through the proposition.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos have teamed up with the company that promoted the Super League, A22, in order to file a lawsuit against UEFA, worth €4.5 billion or £3.95 billion.

It comes after the Provincial Court of Madrid ruled in favour of the Super League during a dispute with UEFA, La Liga, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The ruling found that UEFA “seriously infringed the European Union’s free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position.”

CJEU stands for the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In light of the ruling, Real Madrid are said to feel they are entitled to significant damages.

Real Madrid announced their intentions in a public statement.

It reads: “Real Madrid C.F. welcomes the decision of the Audiencia Provincial dismissing the appeals formulated by UEFA, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga. The ruling confirms UEFA seriously breached European Union competition law in the Super League case, in line with the ruling of the CJEU, by abusing their dominant position.

“This judgment paves the way for substantial claims to compensate for the damages suffered by the club.

“Real Madrid also reports that throughout 2025 extensive discussions have been held with senior UEFA officials to find ways to achieve necessary reforms, no agreement has been reached regarding more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health, and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible viewing options such as those used for the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Consequently, the club announces that it will continue working for the good of global football and fans, while requesting compensation from UEFA for the substantial damages it has suffered.”

Topics:

Football,Real Madrid,Sport,Uefa

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

By Charlie Herbert

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

Fans react

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Football

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

By Jacob Entwistle

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

By Jacob Entwistle

Major fault with VAR set to finally be reviewed ahead of next summer’s Word Cup 

Football

Major fault with VAR set to finally be reviewed ahead of next summer’s Word Cup 

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Obscure League Cup-winning players – the 21st Century edition

Carabao Cup

QUIZ: Obscure League Cup-winning players – the 21st Century edition

By Sammi Minion

Ange Postecoglou emerges as favourite to become manager of new club

Ange Postecoglu

Ange Postecoglou emerges as favourite to become manager of new club

By Sammi Minion

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

Football

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

By Sammi Minion

Rachel Reeves may have to pay £38,000 to tenants after renting out home without licence

Chancellor

Rachel Reeves may have to pay £38,000 to tenants after renting out home without licence

By Harry Warner

The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas talks his latest project exploring the Northern Lights and wonders of Iceland

feature

The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas talks his latest project exploring the Northern Lights and wonders of Iceland

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

By Stephen Porzio

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

By Joseph Loftus

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

News

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

By Sammi Minion

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

Affiliate

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

By Jonny Yates

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

News

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

By Sammi Minion

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

Donald Trump

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

By Harry Warner

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

fresh prince of bel air

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

By Harry Warner

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

Chancellor

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

By Harry Warner

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories