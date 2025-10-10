Search icon

10th Oct 2025

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

Sammi Minion

They parted company with Russell Martin last Sunday

Scottish giants Rangers are on the verge of finalising an agreement with their new first team manager, according to football reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Glasgow-based side have been managerless since Sunday when Russell Martin was relieved of his duties.

The former Southampton head coach departed with Rangers 8th in the league table, having won just one league game all season.

Surviving just seven league games at the helm, Martin ended his spell with Rangers below both of St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

After a week of arduous speculation, it appears that Rangers have now identified the ideal replacement for Martin and are close to agreeing a deal to see them take reins at Ibrox.

Next Rangers Manager, 18+ Be Gamble Aware

Per Ben Jacobs, Rangers are set to appoint Steven Gerrard for his second spell as their long term manager.

In 2021, the 2005 Champions League-winner led the Glasgow club to their only league title this decade.

Not only did Gerrard’s Rangers win the league comfortably, but they also ended the campaign unbeaten.

Gerrard’s pending agreement with Rangers comes after positive talks with the club’s chairman Andrew Cavanagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe.

Rumours connecting Gerrard to the role were first sparked by comments the 45-year-old made while on Rio Ferdinand‘s podcast on Tuesday.

After describing Rangers as a “perfect match” for his situation, the Liverpool legend added: “I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it.

“But I’ve also got time now where I’m not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They are the people I need to find.

“Because if I get the right match with those people around me, I know, and I’ve proved, I can be successful as a manager.

“And that’s what I’m working on in the background now.”

If appointed in the coming days, Gerrard will have a battle on his hands to transform his new side’s season.

Rangers are currently 10 points off first place in the SPFL, and face 4th place Dundee on Saturday.

