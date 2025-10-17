Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Benitez has been without a club since last year

Rafa Benitez could be set to make his long-awaited return to first team management with a club that have previously qualified for the Champions League final.

The former Liverpool head coach has been without a team since leaving La Liga side Celta Vigo in 2024 and is now in negotiations to lead a current Europa League side.

Liverpool v Man Utd Bet Builder – 18+, BeGambleAware

According to Greek outlet Sport24, the 64-year-old is close to agreeing to take over Panathinaikos.

The Athens-based side are best known for their incredible feats in Champions League campaigns of 1996 and 2004, where they overcame the odds to make the semi finals and quarter finals respectively.

The Greek side also made the final in 1971 where they ultimately lost 2-0 to Ajax.

Per the report, Benitez could make as much as £2 million over the course of a two-year contract with Panathinaikos.

The former Newcastle, Chelsea, and Real Madrid coach is said to be currently in Greece after flying to the southern European nation alongside club chief Franco Baldini.

Official conformation of his appointment is expected in the coming days.

This ‘impressive’ smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with its price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99 on Amazon.

It features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities, with 120 workout modes.

One review reads: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.