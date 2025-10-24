Rafa Benitez makes management return becoming highest paid boss in league’s history

Benitez has been without a club since last year

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is set to make his long-awaited managerial return after more 12 months without a job.

Although best known for winning the Champions League with Liverpool back 2005, the now 65-year-old has had an illustrious managerial career that has lasted more than 30 years.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

He’s coached 16 different clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Napoli, but has been out of work since leaving Celta Vigo in March 2024.

For his 17th role, Benitez looks set to take over a team in a league and country where he has never worked before.

According to Greek outlet Sport24, Benitez is close to agreeing to take over Panathinaikos, where he will become the highest paid head coach in the history of the Greek Super League.

The Athens-based side are best known for their incredible feats in Champions League campaigns of 1996 and 2004, where they overcame the odds to make the semi finals and quarter finals respectively.

The Greek side also made the final in 1971 where they ultimately lost 2-0 to Ajax.

Per the report, Benitez could make as much as £3.47 million during each year of his two-year contract with Panathinaikos.

Official conformation of his appointment is expected in the coming days.

The move to appoint Benitez comes after 20-time Greek champions parted company with former manager Rui Vitoria earlier this month.

Benitez will arrive in Athens with a massive job on his hands; Panathinaikos currently sit eight points off league leaders PAOK in the league table.

They’re also competing in the Europa League this season, most recently losing 3-1 away to Robin van Persie’s Feyenoord on Thursday night.



