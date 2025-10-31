Search icon

Sport

31st Oct 2025

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

Sammi Minion

You’d have to be an expert to name all 20!

As we gear up for the biggest fixture of the weekend, we’ve set you the near impossible challenge of naming 20 of the most obscure Tottenham and Chelsea players from the past decade.

From the eras of Harry Redknapp and Andre Villas Boas at Spurs to the teams of Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, we’ve scoured back through the years to uncover some of each club’s forgotten stars.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

This weekend’s clash is likely to be as closely contested as any in recent memory.

Under Thomas Frank, the Europa League champions have had a quietly impressive start to the season and have risen to 3rd in the table.

Chelsea on the other hand, have been both brilliant and underwhelming in equal amounts.

The Blues may beaten Liverpool last month, but they’ve since lost a lot of their momentum as a result of a disappointing losses to Sunderland last time out.

A win when they travel north to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be the perfect response.

Topics:

Chelsea,Football,Premier League,Quiz,Sport,Spurs,Tottenham

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

Football

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

By Sammi Minion

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

Football

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Steven Gerrard lands new role just weeks after turning down Rangers

Football

Steven Gerrard lands new role just weeks after turning down Rangers

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

Real Madrid planning to sue UEFA for €4.5 billion

Football

Real Madrid planning to sue UEFA for €4.5 billion

By Sammi Minion

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

Fans react

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Football

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

By Sammi Minion

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

By Jacob Entwistle

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

By Jacob Entwistle

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

government

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

By Harry Warner

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

Entertainment

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

By Charlie Herbert

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

Headline

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

By Charlie Herbert

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

Aviation

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

By Harry Warner

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

bloc party

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

Andrew Mountbatten

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

By Harry Warner

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

Food

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

By Joseph Loftus

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories