QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

You’d have to be an expert to name all 20!

As we gear up for the biggest fixture of the weekend, we’ve set you the near impossible challenge of naming 20 of the most obscure Tottenham and Chelsea players from the past decade.

From the eras of Harry Redknapp and Andre Villas Boas at Spurs to the teams of Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, we’ve scoured back through the years to uncover some of each club’s forgotten stars.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

This weekend’s clash is likely to be as closely contested as any in recent memory.

Under Thomas Frank, the Europa League champions have had a quietly impressive start to the season and have risen to 3rd in the table.

Chelsea on the other hand, have been both brilliant and underwhelming in equal amounts.



The Blues may beaten Liverpool last month, but they’ve since lost a lot of their momentum as a result of a disappointing losses to Sunderland last time out.

A win when they travel north to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be the perfect response.