QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

Only those with top tier ball knowledge will get full marks

As we get ready for the clash of titans between Arsenal and Liverpool on Sunday, we’ve taken a trip back in time to remember some of the lesser known players to have graced the pitch for both clubs.

The Gunners visit Anfield at 4.30pm on Sunday, looking for their first victory at the iconic ground in more than a decade.

If Arsenal are to secure a statement win, they’ll have to do so without Bukayo Saka who is out with a hamstring injury.

While Arsenal vs Liverpool fixtures have seen some legendary moments over the years, like Andrey Arshavin’s four goals in 2009, and Bobby Firmino’s hat-trick in 2018, you won’t see any of those big names in this quiz.

You’ll have to have been paying serious attention over the past decade to recognise all the faces below.